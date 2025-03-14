PREVIEW: No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 2 Texas Tech

Arizona and Texas Tech will face off Friday night in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats defeated Kansas 88-77 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while the Red Raiders just escaped by Baylor 76-74.
The two teams split their regular season series with both teams winning at home. It'll be round three on Friday with the winner taking on the winner of Houston-BYU in the Big 12 tournament championship.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (21-11, 14-6) vs. Texas Tech (25-7, 15-5) (last game won 76-74 vs. Baylor)
When: 6:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO
TV: ESPN2
Odds: Texas Tech (-1.5) | O/U (152.5)
All-time series: Texas Tech leads 29-25
SNAPSHOT (TEXAS TECH)
Head coach: Grant McCasland (2nd season | 48-18 at Texas Tech)
2024-25 finish: 25-7, 15-5
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (22nd/82.2 PPG) | Texas Tech (31st/80.9 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (194th/72.2 PPG) | Texas Tech (44th/67.0 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (15th/7.2) | Texas Tech (46th/4.7)
Assists per game: Arizona (27th/16.7) | Texas Tech (25th/16.8)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (154th/11.5) | Texas Tech (33rd/10.1)