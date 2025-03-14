Premium content
PREVIEW: No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 2 Texas Tech
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Arizona and Texas Tech will face off Friday night in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats defeated Kansas 88-77 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while the Red Raiders just escaped by Baylor 76-74.

The two teams split their regular season series with both teams winning at home. It'll be round three on Friday with the winner taking on the winner of Houston-BYU in the Big 12 tournament championship.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (21-11, 14-6) vs. Texas Tech (25-7, 15-5) (last game won 76-74 vs. Baylor)

When: 6:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Texas Tech (-1.5) | O/U (152.5)

All-time series: Texas Tech leads 29-25

SNAPSHOT (TEXAS TECH)

Head coach: Grant McCasland (2nd season | 48-18 at Texas Tech)

2024-25 finish: 25-7, 15-5

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (22nd/82.2 PPG) | Texas Tech (31st/80.9 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (194th/72.2 PPG) | Texas Tech (44th/67.0 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (15th/7.2) | Texas Tech (46th/4.7)

Assists per game: Arizona (27th/16.7) | Texas Tech (25th/16.8)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (154th/11.5) | Texas Tech (33rd/10.1)

