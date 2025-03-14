RECAP: No. 3 seed Arizona advances following an 88-77 win over Kansas

(Photo by Charlie Riedel | Associated Press)

It isn't everyday that a team gets to face a team they lost to in the final game of the regular season in their first postseason game. However, that was the case for 3-seed Arizona (21-11) as it faced off against 6-seed Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament defeating UA 83-76 in the final game of the season. Arizona got its revenge over the Jayhawks thanks to an early offensive barrage and consistent defensive pressure leading to the 88-77 win over Kansas. Leading the charger for UA was forward Henri Veesaar, who scored a team-high 19 points to help establish the team in the low-post. In the first meeting between these two teams, Arizona lost 40-34 in the paint and saw the Jayhawks score 16 second-chance points. Thursday, the Wildcats owned the paint 46-20 against KU.

The Wildcats' front scored was on fire against Kansas scoring a combined 39 points while shooting 71% from the field.

Throughout the season, Arizona has lived and died by the scoring performance of star guard Caleb Love, who averages a team-high 16.4 points per game and was the only Wildcats on the first-team All-Big 12 Team. Against KU, Love didn't force the issues and let the game come to him finishing with just 11 points. But, he was 4 of 9 from the field and managed to make an impact with his four rebounds and six assists while turning the ball over one time. The first time against Kansas, Arizona's offense struggled to get going as the team managed one assist in the first half while playing a lot of isolation basketball. Friday, UA's offense was in rhythm and sharing the ball racking up 15 assists on the team's 31 made baskets. On the defensive side of the court, Arizona struggled to defend the perimeter as Kansas went an impressive 14 of 31 from deep. However, the equalizer for the Wildcats was forcing KU into 13 turnovers and holding the Jayhawks to 39% shooting on 2-point attempts. With the win, Arizona will face off against 2-seed Texas Tech (25-7) in the third meeting between the two programs this season. In the regular season, the two split the series 1-1 with both winning at home. Now, the rubber match will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on ESPN2.