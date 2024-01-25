Arizona is ushering in a new era as Brent Brennan takes over the program after the recent departure of Jedd Fisch to Washington. The Wildcats have been able to keep several members of the team onboard giving Brennan a great starting point as he returns to Tucson to begin his time has head coach.

The staff Brennan is building continues to come together, and several of the pieces have already been announced.

Meanwhile, some of the team's top players have already indicated they will remain in Tucson and play for the new staff.

With so much to discuss, GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno is joined by Troy Hutchison to review the latest news for Arizona and look ahead to the next steps as the Wildcats look to build on their impressive 2023 season.

Hit the play button above to listen to our latest podcast episode.