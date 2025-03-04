PREVIEW: No. 24 Arizona vs. Arizona State

It is officially the last home game of the season and senior night for Arizona as it hosts rival Arizona State.

It will be the final home game at McKale Center for Caleb Love, Trey Townsend, Liam Lloyd, Luke Champion, Grant Weitman, and Will Menaugh.

The Wildcats won the first meeting against the Sun Devils in a game that got chippy at the end between Love and BJ Freeman, who was dismissed from the team in February.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's rivalry game between Arizona and Arizona State.