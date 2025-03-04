Premium content
Published Mar 4, 2025
PREVIEW: No. 24 Arizona vs. Arizona State
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
It is officially the last home game of the season and senior night for Arizona as it hosts rival Arizona State.

It will be the final home game at McKale Center for Caleb Love, Trey Townsend, Liam Lloyd, Luke Champion, Grant Weitman, and Will Menaugh.

The Wildcats won the first meeting against the Sun Devils in a game that got chippy at the end between Love and BJ Freeman, who was dismissed from the team in February.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's rivalry game between Arizona and Arizona State.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 24 Arizona (19-10, 13-5) vs. Arizona State (13-16, 4-14) (last game lost 99-73 at Utah)

When: 9 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Arizona (-17.5) | O/U 155.5

All-time series: Arizona leads 162-87

SNAPSHOT (ARIZONA STATE)

Head coach: Bobby Hurley (10th season | 167-145 at Arizona State)

Preseason prediction: 12th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 14-18, 8-12

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (30th/81.1 PPG) | Arizona State (184th/73.9 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (141st/70.7 PPG) | Arizona State (270th/75.1 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th/7.7) | Arizona State (299th/-2.8)

Assists per game: Arizona (22nd/16.9) | Arizona State (220th/13.1)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (190th/11.9) | Arizona State (277th/12.9)

