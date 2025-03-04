Arizona making push for former Purdue QB commit Oscar Rios

(Photo by Matt Moreno | Rivals)

For any new offensive coordinator finding the right player to run the offense is as pivotal of a first move as there is when stepping into a program. Seth Doege is off to a nice start with Noah Fifita returning to Arizona for the 2025 season, but the future is truly where the new Wildcats' offensive coordinator will get his chance to make a mark. Doege has wasted no time in adding to the quarterback room for the future, and now the next piece of the puzzle will be finding a 2026 prospect to bring into the mix. The Wildcats have offered several recruits since Doege joined Brent Brennan's staff back in December, and among that group is former Purdue commit Oscar Rios.

The coaching change with the Boilermakers pushed the Downey, California junior to hit the reset button on his recruitment, and more schools continue to enter the picture as the spring approaches. Since backing away from his pledge to Purdue in October, Rios has added offers from Arizona, Oklahoma State, Colorado and Kentucky. Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Washington and Kansas were some of the schools that jumped into the fray prior to his original pledge. Now, Rios is looking for a new home and Arizona is one of the schools right in the thick of that race. "Right now I have a top five and I have four visits, and those top five are standing out right now," Rios said over the weekend at the Rivals Camp stop in Los Angeles. "So, that would be Oklahoma State, Utah, Arizona, Washington and Colorado. Then UCLA is talking to me here and there, getting me at spring practice and talking with coach Tino."