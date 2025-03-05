RECAP: No. 24 Arizona wraps up home schedule in 113-100 win over ASU

The win clinches a top four seed for Arizona in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament meaning the Wildcats will get a two-day bye and a seat in the conference quarterfinals with their first game scheduled for Thursday, March 13 with the team's final seeding not locked in at the moment.

The Wildcats (20-10, 14-5 Big 12) were able to get the job done and close out the home schedule with an important win thanks to an offensive clinic as the team shooting 59% from the field and hitting 10 3-point shots.

Well, following No. 24 UA's 113-100 win over in-state rival ASU, coach Tommy Lloyd becomes the first coach in program history to record four-straight 20-plus win season to start off his career with Arizona.

In the history of Arizona basketball, no coach has ever started off their coaching career in Tucson with four-straight 20-plus win seasons, not Fred Snowden, Sean Miller, or the great Lute Olson weren't able to achieve this feat.

Arizona have three players score 20-plus points in guard Caleb Love (21), forward KJ Lewis (21) and forward Henri Veesaar (22). The trio combined to go 20 of 38 from the field.

The Wildcats feasted in the paint by racking up 52 points and dominated the boards 38 to 28 against ASU. Forward Tobe Awaka was a perfect 5 of 5 from the field totaling 15 points and nine rebounds.

Arizona was able to get to the line 39 times and knocked down 31 of its attempts for a 79% mark for the game.

However, despite all the good offensively the Wildcats did against ASU, they were atrocious on the defensive side of the court. Arizona allowed the Sun Devils to shoot 46% from the field,

But what really hurt Arizona was its 3-point defense as ASU went 12 of 23 from the field and saw guard Alston Mason go 5 of 7 from deep while scoring a game-high 33 points.

This marks back-to-back games were Arizona's opponents have had success from the 3-point line. In the last two games, teams are a combined 23 of 44 from deep hitting at a 53% rate.

Another problem on the defensive side of the court for Arizona is that the team has gotten into foul trouble with Lewis fouling out against both ISU and ASU. in the two games, opponents have gone 45 of 54 from the free throw line.

Now, Arizona will take its high-powered offense and battered defense on the road to Lawrence, Kan., which will conclude the regular season with a power-house showdown against Kansas (19-11, 10-9) with the tip off time set for 2:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.

