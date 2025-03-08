PREVIEW: No. 24 Arizona at Kansas

The season has come and gone as we enter the final game of the season with No. 24 Arizona heading on the road to take on Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but the Wildcats were able to come out on top in their final home game last Tuesday against Arizona State. They'll look to enter the Big 12 conference tournament on a winning streak.

To say it has been a down season for Kansas may be an understatement. After opening the season No. 1 in the country, the Jayhawks have tumbled well outside the top-25. They enter Saturday off two straight losses against Texas Tech and Houston.

Here is a preview of Saturday's game between Arizona and Kansas.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 24 Arizona (20-10, 14-5) at Kansas (19-11, 10-9) (last game lost 65-59 at Houston)

When: 2:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kan.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Kansas (-3.5) | O/U (152.5)

All-time series: Kansas leads 8-4