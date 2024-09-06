Arizona opened its season with a 61-39 victory over New Mexico ushering in the Brent Brennan era with an emphatic offensive performance that featured a record-setting day for star junior receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

It wasn't all positive for the Wildcats, however, as the defense had to work through some issues leading to just a three-point game at the half.

Eventually, the defense tightened up enough and the ground game got going to lead Arizona to a season-opening victory.