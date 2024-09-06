Arizona opened its season with a 61-39 victory over New Mexico ushering in the Brent Brennan era with an emphatic offensive performance that featured a record-setting day for star junior receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
It wasn't all positive for the Wildcats, however, as the defense had to work through some issues leading to just a three-point game at the half.
Eventually, the defense tightened up enough and the ground game got going to lead Arizona to a season-opening victory.
In the latest episode of our podcast, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss last week's win and break down what stood out in that matchup. Plus, they look ahead to this week's contest against Northern Arizona as the Wildcats look to open up the season at 2-0.
Hit the play button above to listen the latest full episode.
