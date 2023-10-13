The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) are coming off a strange performance against new No. 18 UCLA last weekend. Jake Dickert's squad went to Pasadena and left with its first loss after several uncharacteristic mistakes by his team's offense.

Arizona faces yet another ranked opponent this week as the Wildcats hit the road once again to face No. 19 Washington State for an afternoon game Saturday in Pullman.

WSU quarterback Cameron Ward was intercepted twice by the Bruins, his first two interceptions this season, and the Cougars struggled to get the ball moving resulting in just 216 total yards in the 25-17 loss at the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, Arizona (3-3, 1-2) nearly pulled off a major top-10 upset on the road eventually losing to then-No. 9 USC, 43-41, in triple overtime. The Wildcats held the potent Trojans offense to just 28 points in regulation as the defense continues to make strides in the second season under Johnny Nansen.

The big question for the Wildcats this week will be whether or not quarterback Jayden de Laura returns to the field. He has been nursing an injury the last two weeks allowing second-year freshman Noah Fifita to make his first two career starts.

He nearly guided UA to two top-10 upsets in that time leaving some uncertainty about who should be leading the Wildcats' offense.

