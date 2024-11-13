Arizona begins final stretch at the last chance to make a bowl game

This season has not gone as expected compared to expectations heading into this year to say the least. This is the last chance for the Wildcats to salvage the season and earn an extra opportunity to play in a bowl game.

Having lost five games in a row. Arizona is in desperation mode needing to win its final three games to make a bowl game. It starts with needing to beat a Houston team on Friday that has won two in a row including an upset win over Kansas State in its last game.

The players talked about how coach Brent Brennan told them this week to "keep swinging" which he elaborated on.

"I think right now when you've lost five games in a row, you have to make a conscious choice of are you going to stay in the fight and I think that part of it is so important," Brennan said. "For them to understand that the only way to get to where we want to go whether that's this week, next week, the following week or even next year is by using every opportunity to improve."

As part of the resurgence for Houston after starting the season 1-4 has been getting sophomore QB Zeon Chriss more involved. He has thrown double-digit passes in three of the past four games for the Cougars and is coming off a game against Kansas State where he went 11-for-11 with a touchdown as a passer to go along with 22 carries for 75 yards and another score on the ground.

One major struggle for Arizona defensively this season has been against mobile quarterbacks, something that will need to be a focal point Friday night at Arizona Stadium.

"We've faced a couple of quarterbacks with legs, those are always ... the toughest quarterbacks to defend," defensive coordinator Duane Akina said. "3rd-and-10 is no different than 1st-and-10 with these guys so we have to understand that too."

The defense has also improved for Houston over its three wins in four games stretch, allowing less than 20 points in all three wins. Consistency has been a problem for Noah Fifita and the offense for Arizona. It is going to have to be a lot better to be in a position to beat Houston.

That starts on the offensive line that has been shuffled around throughout the season.

"We just need to execute and relate to Saturdays, and in this case Friday, what we're being taught and coached," Josh Baker said. "We need to as always, be more violent and nasty."

Baker has been one of the main staples on the offensive line throughout the season. His leadership has shown up alongside all of the new players that have appeared in games this season for Arizona on the offensive line.

"Baker is a total warrior and I love that kid," Brennan said. "What an awesome leader he is for our team. The guy practices every day and practices hard. It's so important to him. He is a great voice in the offensive line room trying to settle down those young guys that have been playing next to him all season. He is really an awesome human being and a really good football player."