PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's Week 12 game vs. Houston

Arizona needs to win out over the next three weeks to reach a bowl game in Brent Brennan 's first season at the helm. The Wildcats have been on a slide since taking down then 10th-ranked Utah in late September. UA is currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak that has been compounded by a number of injuries limiting the coaching staff in many regards.

Still, Arizona has starting quarterback Noah Fifita and star receiver Tetairoa McMillan available making it a bigger concern that the staff hasn't been able to right the ship in recent weeks.

The Wildcats will get an opportunity to see another new Big 12 foe Friday night as Houston makes its way to Tucson for the first time since 2017.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to break down Friday's matchup and also assess where things stand for the Wildcats as a program with three games to play in the regular season in our latest podcast episode.