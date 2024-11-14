PODCAST: No. 9 Arizona heads east for meeting with Wisconsin

No. 9 Arizona will leave Tucson for the first time this season as the Wildcats (2-0) will visit Wisconsin (3-0) in a matchup of teams that have built some history over the last decade. The two teams squared off last year in Tucson with UA coming out on top 98-73, but now Tommy Lloyd will take his team east to Madison to square off with the Badgers on their home floor.

The the two teams have played a handful of times since the turn of the century, Arizona has not made the trip to Wisconsin since 1962.

In our first basketball podcast of the season, GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison discuss what we've learned about the Wildcats through the first two games plus what to look for when Arizona hits the floor against Wisconsin on Friday night.