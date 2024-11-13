WATCH: No. 9 Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd press conference (Wisconsin)

No. 9 Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke to the media ahead of his Wildcats' game against Wisconsin. Lloyd talked about the progression on the roster that he has seen through two games this year. And what it means to play in games like UA will on Friday night against the Badgers.

Lloyd also recognized National Signing Day with the team signing Dwayne Aristode, who is a five-star forward that picked and sign with UA over offers from Alabama, Duke, UConn and Kansas among others.