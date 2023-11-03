The Bruins head to Arizona having won three of their last four games including consecutive wins over Stanford and Colorado over the last two weeks.

Arizona heads into its fifth consecutive game against a top-20 opponent as the Wildcats welcome No. 20 UCLA to Tucson this weekend for yet another key Pac-12 matchup. Jedd Fisch 's team has put together two straight wins against over ranked opponents after taking down then-No. 19 Washington State and then-No. 11 Oregon State in recent weeks.

Like Arizona, UCLA has an improved defense making it an intriguing matchup of two teams that have made similar strides this season on that side of the ball. In addition to the defense, both teams have used different starting quarterbacks this year adding more interest into the matchup.

Arizona will go into Saturday night's matchup as a slight underdog, but the teams matchup evenly in many ways.

To get you ready for this week's Homecoming game at Arizona Stadium, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison are joined by guest Tracy McDannald (Bruin Blitz) to examine the matchup and offer up what needs to go right for each team as they look to move their winning streaks to three games.

Hit the play button above to listen to this week's episode.