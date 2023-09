Arizona suffered an overtime loss in its first road trip of the season last Saturday after falling to Mississippi State, 31-24. The Wildcats now return home to close out nonconference play with a game against UTEP that will present some interesting storylines for UA. Among them will be receiver Jacob Cowing's first meeting with the Miners since leaving the program for Arizona to seasons ago.

In our latest football preview podcast, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to assess where things stand for the Wildcats after last week's road game plus look ahead to this week's matchup with UTEP. Among the topics discusses this week are the direction of the defense through two games, the play of second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Jayden de Laura's continuing turnover issues, improvements against the run for the Wildcats and much more. Hit the play button below to listen to this week's entire episode previewing the final game before Pac-12 play for Jedd Fisch and his team.