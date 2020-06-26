GOAZCATS - Plenty of adjustments await Ira Lee when he returns to Arizona

The new normal is a phrase that has been used a lot in recent months to describe life amid a global pandemic. Masks and social distancing have become part of that new normal that has ultimately become part of college sports. College programs have started to return to campus in various phases and at Arizona that has meant two waves of football players in each of the last two weeks.

Basketball players on both the men's and women's side are currently slated to be on campus next month bringing a new phase of the offseason for players who have been away from the floor and their teams since March.

There will be plenty of safety protocols in place to keep athletes safe while they are on campus with Arizona being one of the current COVID-19 hotspots in the United States.

Arizona senior power forward Ira Lee has been through plenty of situations throughout his career, but nothing that has quite been as unique as the one he is living right now as a college athlete preparing for a season during a pandemic.

“I’m trying to stay as positive as possible for myself and my teammates,” he said last week during a virtual media session with local reporters. “I have my moments when I doubt like, ‘how is this going to work?’ Because the coronavirus really hasn’t gotten that much better. Arizona just had a spike. I would love to just keep thinking positive but I also have to be realistic here.

“We’re all unsure, so I’m just like everybody else just waiting for more information and we’ll go from there.”

Lee said as soon as he hears what the plan will be for the official return to campus he will begin preparing to head back to Arizona from California where he has spent his offseason working out with his father and other athletes during the extended down time.

Wearing a mask while working out is one of the changes that has been part of that "new normal" for Lee and it has not been something he has become accustomed to just yet.

"I don’t have a problem breathing, I sweat a lot,” he said of the challenge of wearing a mask while trying to play basketball. “So, I’ll be 10 minutes into the workout so my mask is literally drooping off me because it’s full of sweat. I think that’s gonna be my biggest issue if it does come to us having to play with masks or practice with them at least.”

In addition to getting used to all the precautions that will come with Arizona's return to campus, Lee will also have to get to know a number of new teammates after the Wildcats made wholesale roster changes again this offseason. More than half of UA's roster will be made up of players who did not suit up for the team last year leaving Lee as one of the players to bridge the gap between old and new.

“I haven’t texted them or had any personal encounters with them yet, but I’ve talked to them on Instagram,” he said when asked about the newcomers. “I’ve reached out and said, ‘hey, congrats and welcome to the family.’ That type of deal. For the most part I’ve kept in contact with most of the team.”

One player he has spoken with is incoming freshman forward Tibet Görener who moved from Turkey to the US a few years ago and played his senior season in Southern California. The 6-foot-8 freshman has been working out with Lee this offseason, so they duo has had a chance to get to know each other.

“Love the kid, man, he’s a great kid,” Lee said of Görener. “Shooter. He can really shoot that ball. We already have sharpshooters on our team right now, but he can really shoot that ball. I think once he comes in and we put some muscle on him and he gets a couple good practices in him he’ll be something special in the future.”

Lee is going to be just one of two seniors on Arizona's roster this season and one of just three returners who suited up for the Wildcats last year.

