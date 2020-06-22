GOAZCATS - Ira Lee's experiences could prove vital for new-look Arizona squad

Arizona power forward Ira Lee is in some rare company as one of the few players under Sean Miller to play his entire career with the Wildcats. Having a player like Lee might be as important as ever for the UA head coach since once again the team has had plenty of turnover this offseason leaving Lee as the player with the most experience playing for Miller and the Wildcats.

There will be an influx of freshmen on the roster this season so having a veteran like Lee will be key in bridging the old with the new because of what he has been through as a college player.

“Ira Lee, who is a senior, is in his fourth year,” Miller said earlier this month. “Ira has been through a lot of experiences, and the physicality that he brings. Oftentimes seniors have their very best season in their last year with us, and I'm hoping Ira is one of those guys.”

For Lee, a new season brings a renewed energy with a new task at hand with several fresh pieces to fit into the program. He has been working out in California alongside one of the new players, freshman forward Tibet Görener, who the UA power forward says is an impressive shooter.

However, there will be many more new players joining the team this summer with some of the players battling the senior for playing time in the front court. Lee doesn't see any of it as a potential hurdle for the Wildcats

""Honestly, I don't see it as a problem," he said Friday during a Zoom media session with local reporters. "We've had plenty of international players before. ... We're all hoopers. We all have the same goal. They came here to win. The guys that are still here want to win, and as long as we all have that understanding there will be no problems."

Lee has had to work hard to carve out a role for himself throughout his career. There have been moments when he has played sparingly and other moments when he plays a key role in victories. This season roles are less defined going into the season and leaning on what he has learned during his time with the Wildcats could be vital in his pursuit of establishing himself in his final year.

"Coming in I thought I knew what I was doing, but I had so much to learn," Lee said Friday during a Zoom media session with local reporters. "I'm about to be a senior, so I've encountered different players, different schemes and been in different situations. I've been on a winning team and a losing team, so I've grown tremendously in basketball.

"Then, off the court, I've had my ups I've had my downs, and I can definitely say I don't think the same way I did as an 18,19-year-old incoming freshman. ... Growth, growth. I mean if you're 22 and still thinking like an 18 year old then I think you've got a lot more other personal issues going on."

Lee remains in California where he is working out with his father and Görener while preparing to return to Tucson this summer at some point. The Wildcats are expected to be back on campus next month as they get ready for the upcoming season.