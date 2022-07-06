PG Kylan Boswell reclassifies and will join Arizona for 2022-23 season

"After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I have decided to attend the University of Arizona this coming fall. BEARDOWN!!"

"Thank you isn't enough to express my appreciation to my family, trainers, and coaches," Boswell wrote in his announcement post on social media. "Without each of you, I would not have made it this far in my journey. I will be forever grateful for the basketball family I have been blessed with. Your love and support is the foundation of my future and the belief that something even better is on the horizon.

However, a recent injury that kept him off the floor for an extended time seemed to put that idea on the back burner. However, Wednesday he announced his plans to join UA as a member of the team for the 2022-23 season giving Tommy Lloyd 's program another talented piece in the back court.

A rumor that had been around for months then went quiet came back in a big way Wednesday evening. Kylan Boswell is leaving the high school ranks a year early to begin his college career at Arizona this fall. The high-level point guard from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler had kept open the idea of a reclassification from the 2023 class back when he committed to the Wildcats in the spring.

The four-star recruit made the move to AZ Compass Prep from Centennial High School in Corona, California after his sophomore season. It allowed him to be within a couple hours of Arizona's campus giving the Wildcats an inside track to his commitment.

Eventually, he decided to pick the Wildcats over a final group that included Illinois and UNLV.

At the time, his fit within Lloyd's system held a great amount of appeal for the top-50 recruit. That ultimately played a big part in his decision.

"Coach has said he sees me as a point guard but with the ability to play on or off the ball," Boswell said. "They like how I play defense aggressively. They also like I love to win and hate to lose. I never care about who scores the most. I just want win the games, and that’s how they are as a program."

Boswell's decision to make the move to college this year gives Arizona a clear second option at the point guard spot alongside third-year guard Kerr Kriisa. Plus, it gives UA the chance to have some flexibility with incoming transfer guard Courtney Ramey as he arrives from Texas with a ton of experience under his belt.

The move also increases the likelihood that Boswell remains at Arizona for an extended period considering there will be some competition at the guard spots in the upcoming season.

Arizona now has 12 scholarship players in the upcoming season with half the roster being made up of newcomers. In addition to Ramey and Boswell, the Wildcats have added Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson, Jr. plus in-state big man Dylan Anderson and international recruits Henri Veesaar and Filip Borovicanin as freshmen.

The move leaves four-star wing KJ Lewis as the lone member of Arizona's 2023 class. Lewis had also left open the possibility of a reclassification but told GOAZCATS.com in June that he had decided not to take that route and will remain as a member of the 2023 class.

