WATCH: Guard KJ Lewis talks Arizona at Pangos All-American Camp

Lewis committed to the Wildcats back in March and his commitment to the program remains strong. He has continued to build his relationship with head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Steve Robinson since he announced his pledge, and Lewis is hopeful he can continue to build that relationship over the next year before he arrives on campus next summer.

There was once the thought that Lewis could reclassify and join the Wildcats this season, but he says he still wants to make some more improvements to his game before beginning his college career.

In the meantime, he continues to look to recruit for the Wildcats with five-star forward KJ Evans being his top priority at this stage of the process.

We discuss all that and more in this exclusive video interview with the future UA guard from the Pangos All-American Camp.

***