WATCH: Guard KJ Lewis talks Arizona at Pangos All-American Camp
LAS VEGAS – Arizona's top commit in the 2023 class is El Paso-Chapin star guard KJ Lewis who currently sits just outside five-star range as the 21st-ranked prospect in the Rivals rankings. This week in Las Vegas at the Pangos All-American Camp, the 6-foot-4 wing had his full array of skills on display as he shined on both ends of the floor earning a spot in the camp's top-30 game to end the week.
His ability to attack the basket, hit shots from all over the floor and defend helped Lewis stand out among the top recruits in attendance showing that his lofty ranking is deserved.
Lewis committed to the Wildcats back in March and his commitment to the program remains strong. He has continued to build his relationship with head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Steve Robinson since he announced his pledge, and Lewis is hopeful he can continue to build that relationship over the next year before he arrives on campus next summer.
There was once the thought that Lewis could reclassify and join the Wildcats this season, but he says he still wants to make some more improvements to his game before beginning his college career.
In the meantime, he continues to look to recruit for the Wildcats with five-star forward KJ Evans being his top priority at this stage of the process.
We discuss all that and more in this exclusive video interview with the future UA guard from the Pangos All-American Camp.
***
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news