NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Preview: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon

No. 4 Arizona cruised by No. 13 Akron 93-65 in round one on Friday. It sets up a game in round two with a familiar opponent in Oregon, the No. 5 seed in the East region. The Ducks also cruised by their round one opponent in No. 12 Akron 81-52.

In past years, this would usually be the third or fourth time the Wildcats and Ducks have faced off. With the two schools now being in different conferences, this will be the first meeting of the season between Arizona and Oregon.

"We have a lot of respect for Oregon," Tommy Lloyd said in a press conference Saturday. "We've battled with them the past three years and I know those battles go way before me as well... It is a little weird playing them in the second round of the tournament because it's a team that you're used to being a conference rival and usually you wouldn't see that until later in the NCAA Tournament."

GAME INFO

Who: No. 4 Arizona (22-12, 14-6) vs. No. 5 Oregon (25-9, 12-8) (last game won 81-52 vs. Liberty)

When: 6:40 p.m. (MST)

Where: Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Wash.

TV: TBS

Odds: Arizona (-3.5) | O/U (152.5)

All-time series: Arizona leads 55-38