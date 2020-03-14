Spring sports such as baseball and softball had their seasons cut short when it was determined by the NCAA that there would be no championships in any sports the rest of the school year

UA's baseball and softball teams have both been ranked this season. Mike Candrea's softball team has remained a top-five team so far this season with 25 games under its belt.

A return to the Women's College World Series for Candrea's team would not have been a surprise after the Wildcats made it to Oklahoma City last season. On Saturday the longtime UA head coach provided a statement on what has transpired in the last several days after the Pac-12 came to the decision to cancel its sports for the rest of the academic year.

“Every once and a while we are reminded that life outside the white lines matters much more than the game we play inside of them. And while I try constantly to instill that in our players, nothing can quite prepare you for the news that we’ve dealt with in the past days. These are incredibly difficult times worldwide and this serves as a reminder that life is so much bigger than any game we will ever play.

"Our team meeting this past Thursday following the cancelation of our season was one of the most difficult moments in my 45-year coaching career. The 2020 team will always hold a special place in my heart, not because of what we accomplished or what I believed we may have accomplished in the future, but because every day I was able to coach them was an honor and privilege. They were an incredible team on the field, but an even better group of young ladies to be around at practice, in the weight room, in study hall, at team meals, everywhere. This team was special group that did things with high character, and I am proud to be their coach.

"I was thrilled to find out on Friday that the NCAA has decided to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for all student-athletes who have participated this spring. This will allow our seniors the opportunity to regain their eligibility. I’m so happy for not only our six seniors, but all seniors around the country, who didn’t deserve to see their careers end this way. I know the NCAA has a lot to figure out between now and then, but I’m very thankful they did the right thing and moved quickly and definitively on this.

"I want to thank our incredible fans for all of their support this season. You continue to make Hillenbrand Stadium one of the best home environments in the country and we look forward to our next opportunity to play in front of you.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by COVID-19. I am confident and thankful that the measures taken by the NCAA, the Pac-12 and the University of Arizona will help to slow this global pandemic and were made with the health of our student-athletes and their families, staff, employees and fans at the forefront of their decision making process. As we continue to get constant updates, we will take this one day at a time. Be safe and we will get through this together. The most important thing at this moment is to take care of your family, friends and your faith!"

Arizona ended its season with a 22-3 record and was set to begin an important part of the year with the start of Pac-12 play set for this weekend. Now the team will have to rely only on what could have been rather than seeing how the games would play out over the next few months.