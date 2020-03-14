In a move that was more about when rather than if, the Pac-12 Conference decided on Saturday to cancel all sports within the league until the end of the academic year. In addition to that, the decision was made by the conference to prohibited any "athletically-related activities" until March 29.

"At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors earlier today, the Pac-12 made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.," a statement from the Pac-12 said. "This decision follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

"In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision."

Friday, the Big 12, Big Ten and other major conferences decided to cancel the seasons of their various sports. Both spring and winter sports have been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus with the NCAA Tournament on both the men's and women's sides being canceled earlier in the week.

The University of Arizona is set to resume classes next week, but all instruction will be done online. At this point students are being advised not to return from campus once spring break comes to a close next week as they will work remotely until further notice.