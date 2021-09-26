Jordan McCloud will remain Arizona's starting quarterback this season

Arizona has finally found its permanent quarterback. USF transfer Jordan McCloud made his first start for the Wildcats Saturday night against No. 3 Oregon. The performance did not come without problems as he threw five interceptions in the game, but Arizona's offense did not look as comfortable as it did in the 41-19 loss at any other point in the season.

So, after the game head coach Jedd Fisch made the announcement that McCloud will remain in place as the Wildcats starting quarterback as long as he remains healthy.

"I wasn't gonna take him out, and not let him finish the game," the UA head coach told reporters after Saturday's loss. "I wanted him to feel it. I wanted him to understand, so that if we call that play again he understands what caused that interception and how he can improve upon it. I like the way he controlled the ball in terms of time of possession. That's a big thing for us."

McCloud was able to keep the Wildcats within one score heading into the fourth quarter despite his numerous miscues in crucial moments. Two of his interceptions came in the red zone while he had one interception returned for a touchdown.

While it is impossible to overlook those mistakes, he was otherwise solid with his decision making and ability to move the offense down the field. Arizona struggled to find any rhythm offensively in the first few weeks of the season as the team alternated three different quarterbacks.

Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz started the first two games while second-year freshman Will Plummer made the start against NAU in the third week of the season. Each had his mistakes, like McCloud, but neither one could move the offense like the Florida native was able to do Saturday night against the toughest competition UA will face this year.

McCloud played a couple series in the loss to the Lumberjacks and nearly helped UA tie the game in the final minutes. That performance earned him the start Saturday night after a battle with Cruz throughout the week of practice.

"Jordan showed that he has the grasp of the offense that we're looking for," Fisch said. "At that time we made the decision after Thursday's practice that we were gonna do that. Went with that and we feel comfortable with that decision."

McCloud arrived to Arizona in the summer after completing his academic requirements at USF where he graduated in the spring. Both Cruz and Plummer were on campus in the spring allowing them to get a leg up on McCloud when it comes to running Fisch's offense. Being behind the other two quarterbacks slowed McCloud's progress during training camp effectively making him the third man on the depth chart entering the season.

More time in the system over the last few weeks has allowed McCloud to feel more comfortable, and more importantly it has allowed Fisch and the offensive coaches to gain more trust in the sophomore.

"The more we were with him the more he understood the system," Fisch said. "The biggest concern I had going into the season was he only got here in training camp. We didn't have him in the spring like we had the other two.

"But his poise. This is a hard environment. We're at the University of Oregon and their first Pac-12 game. ... He just had the poise to keep on battling. He was never afraid to throw the football. He's very upset right now, and I hate that for him. Those things happen, and we're gonna grow from it and get better. But, he's our best player at that position and that's why we played him."

Fisch says the plan for Arizona is to have Cruz remain as the backup until Plummer's shoulder heals from an injury he suffered in the loss to NAU. Once both players are at full strength they will continue to battle for the job behind McCloud.

"You gotta compete, and you gotta wanna go on the other field," he said. "You gotta say, 'I wanna run the scout team. I wanna throw to guys like Ma'jon Wright. I wanna go out there and find a way to get better rather than being the third-string guy and just watch.'

"So, it'll be interesting to see who takes that advice."

The Wildcats now enter a bye week with Fisch planning to hold practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Arizona will next be in action back at home when the team hosts No. 20 UCLA during Family Weekend Oct. 9.