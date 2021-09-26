RECAP: Arizona killed by fourth quarter turnovers against No. 3 Oregon

Quarterback Jordan McCloud threw five interceptions in his first start at Arizona. (Andy Nelson | Associated Press)

After falling behind 10-0 on the road at No. 3 Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) in the first five minutes of the game, Arizona (0-4, 0-1) had its back up against the wall looking to end the longest losing streak in program history of 15 games.

The Wildcats were able to battle back, making it a 24-19 game heading into the fourth quarter. However, five interceptions by new starting quarterback Jordan McCloud were too much to overcome as the Ducks ran away with a 41-19 victory. Arizona extended its losing streak to 16 games with a bye week coming up before hosting No. 24 UCLA in Tucson next month.

"I just told the team until you keep from losing, you're not going to win a game. And if you turn the ball over five times and commit nine penalties, you're not going to win the game," coach Jedd Fisch said during his postgame radio interview. "And there's a lot of good things on the film. I'm sure we'll see. There's a lot of good things on the field. I'm sure we'll see. Our guys are going to battle to the very end, as you saw, 37 minutes or something time of possession and all that other stuff, but we got to find ways to finish drives in the end zone and not give the other team the ball."

In McCloud's first game as a starter for the Wildcats, the South Florida transfer showed an ability to move the football, going 20 for 33 for 233 yards and a touchdown. However, five interceptions were his downfall as the Ducks scored 20 of their 41 points off of turnovers.

"Credit to Oregon's defense, you know, they did a lot of good things. But we've got to be smarter. You can avoid turnovers by just making good decisions with the football. "And a checked down, a scramble, and a throwaway are three really good football plays. And that's why when you watch the great ones, they just know how to live another down. And I need to do a better job of coaching him on living another down," said Fisch.

Coming into Saturday's game against Oregon, Arizona struggled to run the football averaging a Pac-12 worst 79 yards per contest. Against the Ducks, the Wildcats offensive line had its best game of the season in the running game as Arizona rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown while dominating the time of possession with 38 minutes compared to Oregon's 22 minutes. Running back Drake Anderson led the way for Arizona with 21 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, showing off his ability to run in between the tackles.

"I think the wide receivers blocking, I think the offensive line blocking for sure. I think the runners ran extremely hard. I thought the tight ends did a great job at the point of attack, and doing what we asked them to do," said Fisch. "And then McCloud, I think 50 something yards rushing, or whatever it was. So altogether, you need to get that to get to the 200 yard mark the way we play offense. And we got that other quarterback and we're going to improve upon that. And I'm looking forward to seeing what our guys can do in the running game the next eight games."

Arizona's defense helped keep the team in the game holding the Ducks to 206 yards passing as the offense tried to figure things out. The UA defense held the Ducks to 121 yards of total offense in the second half and caused Oregon to go 1 for 5 on third-down opportunities. Perhaps the best play of the game for Arizona came on the defensive side of the ball when the Wildcats came up with their second safety of the season to help spark the offense. Turnovers killed the Wildcats, with Oregon scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

"I told our team on Tuesday, find a way to be the most physical football team every time you play and see what the results are," said Fisch. "They're not always going to be exactly how you want them the first year. And then maybe the second half of the season it will be. But we got eight games left. And we're going to be a physical, physical football team. And we're going to play with that relentless edge that Arizona football is known for."

Arizona will take the field after its bye week against No. 24 UCLA (3-1) Oct. 9 in Tucson with the kickoff still to be determined.