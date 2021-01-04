GOAZCATS - Jedd Fisch completes Arizona's offensive coaching staff with four additions

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch has completed his first offensive staff with the Wildcats. The program announced the additions of four more coaches Monday completing the staff on the offensive side of the ball after the recent announcement of new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll. The four new UA coaches all have ties to the Pac-12 in some way continuing a theme for Fisch as he looks to focus on hiring coaches who understand the landscape out west. Here is a closer look at the four newest Arizona staff members.

Jimmie Dougherty - Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Fisch recently tweeted out a picture of himself with a masked up Jimmie Dougherty hanging out in Tucson leading to the continued speculation that the UCLA wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator would be joining the staff at Arizona. So, it isn't a surprise that Dougherty was announced as one of the new members of the program Monday. He joins the Wildcats after four seasons with the Bruins where one of this biggest accomplishments was guiding Kyle Phillips to a new freshman school record for catches in the 2019 season. Dougherty, an Illinois native, has spent most of his coaching career on the West Coast with stops at the University of San Diego under Jim Harbaugh, Washington, San Jose State and UCLA. He also served one season as an offensive analyst under Harbaugh at Michigan. His career started in 2002 as a defensive backs coach at Illinois Wesleyan. The 42-year-old coach played quarterback at Missouri from 1997-2001.

Fisch says: "Jimmie and I have worked together at three different institutions, and he has always been a critical part of the offensive success that we have had. He is a tremendous person, teacher, coach, and mentor. Jimmie has always found ways to get the very best out of his players. As a former quarterback, coordinator and wide receivers coach, his experience and expertise will be critical to our success. I am thrilled to welcome Coach Dougherty and his family to Tucson." Dougherty says: "My family and I are excited to be joining the Wildcat Family. I am thrilled to reunite with Coach Fisch and be a part of building this program back to excellence. I believe that the University of Arizona has everything to compete and win championships on the football field. I have tremendous belief in the type of culture Coach Fisch is going to build, which is one that values hard work, toughness and creating a true family atmosphere. I know it's one that Tucson and all of the Wildcat Family is going to be extremely proud of. Bear Down!"

Jordan Paopao - Tight ends coach

Like Dougherty, Jordan Paopao has strong ties to the West Coast as he has spent the entirety of his career in the region. The tight ends coach will come to UA from UNLV where he coached during the 2020 season after several years on staff at Washington. Also like Dougherty, Paopao has Harbaugh ties after working for the Michigan head coach as a recruiting assistant at Stanford in 2008 to begin his career on the other side of football. He became an offensive line coach, running game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Azusa Pacific in 2010 before quickly moving on to a role at Washington as a graduate assistant in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Paopao eventually earned a full-time position as the Huskies' tight ends coach in 2013 and he held that role for most of the last decade until he moved on to Las Vegas last year. The Oceanside, California native played at USD under Harbaugh as the team's starting center before moving on to his coaching career. Paopao also coached special teams during his time at UNLV.

Fisch says: "Jordan is well known as one of the top tight end coaches in the country, and we are fortunate to have him joining our program. Jordan has been an unbelievable developer of talent and will help us produce more NFL tight ends, hopefully similar to the one who is currently playing for the Buccaneers. Bringing Coach Paopao back down the west coast, close to his alma mater and hometown, is going to be critical to our success. As we build our offense and incorporate the tight end, Coach Paopao will be integral. I can't wait to get started and have Coach Paopao and his family a part of our Wildcat community." Paopao says: "I am humbled, honored and excited to be a part of the University of Arizona. I am very grateful for the incredible opportunity given to me by Coach Fisch to join this staff. It is a perfect time to join this football program and help restore it back to prominence. My family and I can't wait to arrive in Tucson, join the Wildcat Family and Bear Down!"

Scottie Graham - Running backs coach

Though he has never coached before new Arizona running backs coach Scottie Graham played the game at the highest level and has plenty of familiarity with the NFL. The 51-year-old coach comes to UA from its rival to the north, Arizona State. Graham served as a senior associate athletic director for the Sun Devils since 2014 after a lengthy career in multiple roles for the NFL Players Association. Graham was a standout running back at Ohio State where he shined for the Buckeyes and earned a spot in the 1992 NFL Draft. He eventually played for three different teams over the course of his career before moving over to begin his time with the NFLPA. The Long Beach, New York native ran for over 1,200 yards in his NFL career to go along with seven touchdowns.

Fisch says: "After I was hired as head coach of our program, I had numerous coaches who I respect and admire reached out to me about Scottie. Coach Graham played at the highest level for a long time, as a running back in the National Football League. He also worked for the NFL Players Association in key positions. His mentorship and his ability to help our student-athletes achieve their goals to become professionals, both on and off the field, is a critical part to bringing him on staff. I am so excited to welcome Coach Graham and his family to Tucson!" Graham says: "A tremendous coaching opportunity has presented itself and I am excited to be a part of the building process at the University of Arizona. I want to thank Ray Anderson, Dr. Michael Crow and everyone at Arizona State for a fantastic experience. I want to also thank Coach Fisch for offering me a chance to coach on the field, recruit and be a part of the Wildcat Family. I look forward to using my experience to coach and develop the young men in the program, on and off the field, while helping them achieve their goals and dreams."

Kevin Cummings - Wide receivers coach

Kevin Cummings has been hailed as one of the young rising stars in college football coaching. The Los Angeles, California native comes to Arizona from San Jose State where he joined Brent Brennan's staff in 2017 as the team's wide receivers coach. He will take over the same role for the Wildcats marking his return to the Pac-12. Cummings played receiver at Oregon State from 2010-13 before moving on to stints in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. Eventually he returned to his alma mater as a quality control coach until 2016. The 30-year-old coach is the youngest member of the UA coaching staff under Fisch, but he has already started to make his mark as a coach with the Spartans. SJSU receiver Tre Walker was a first-team Mountain West selection in the 2019 season and is thought to be an NFL-caliber player. He entered the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Fisch says: "When we started our search for a wide receiver coach, we were looking for a great developer of talent, a great fundamental coach, a relationship builder, and someone who has been productive wherever he has been. KC is that guy! Coach Cummings played in the PAC-12, coached in the PAC-12, and is now back in the PAC-12. He has made a positive impact on every program he has been with, and clearly knows how to develop and coach receivers in all systems. We are very fortunate to welcome Coach Cummings and his family to Tucson and very happy to say he is a part of our Wildcat community." Cummings says: "I am excited to join Coach Fisch and his outstanding staff and get to Tucson to begin building a football program with a championship culture. I look forward to helping develop great student-athletes who excel on the field, in the classroom and in the community as we work relentlessly to compete at the highest level. Bear Down!"