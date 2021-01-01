GOAZCATS - Arizona hires Seattle Seahawks' Brennan Carroll as offensive coordinator

Arizona has its next offensive coordinator and he will come to the Wildcats from the NFL. Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach and running game coordinator Brennan Carroll will leave his father's staff and the NFL to join Jedd Fisch in Tucson where he will step in as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Fisch has been adamant that he would build a staff featuring plenty of NFL ties, but Carroll is the first active professional coach to join UA's staff under its new head coach. Carroll is no stranger to the college game, however, as he began his career at USC before making the move to Miami where he crossed paths with Fisch when they worked together in Coral Gables.

"Brennan and I have known each other for over 10 years and worked together during the 2011 and 2012 seasons," Fisch said in a statement released by the program Friday afternoon. "I am excited to build this offense together. He has incredible experience, grew up in a football house, been trained by the very best in the business, and has seen a culture of winning his whole life.

"Brennan's positive attitude is matched by his football acumen. Our offensive linemen will be trained to become professionals both on and off the field. I am excited to work hand in hand with Brennan on developing an offensive system to bring back the winning traditions of Arizona Football."

Under Brennan's guidance the Seahawks have regularly been among the top rushing teams in the NFL. His return to the college game for the first time since 2014 marks a return to his roots. The 41-year-old coach, who is the oldest son of Pete Carroll, has held several different roles at the college level including being the recruiting coordinator for the Hurricanes and Trojans while also coaching tight ends and receivers earlier in his career as well.

"I'm humbled and honored to become a part of the University of Arizona," Carroll said. "Having the opportunity to be reunited with Coach Fisch and his family was something my family and I had always hoped for. I have always had tremendous respect for the Pac-12 Conference and loved my time competing in this league.

"The opportunity be a part of the growth of this program was something I could not pass up. This is a great time to be a part of the Wildcat Family, and my family and I can't wait to get to Tucson."

Carroll graduated from Pittsburgh where he played tight end during his college career. He is the third official member of Arizona's new staff joining UA legends Ricky Hunley (defensive line) and Chuck Cecil (defensive backs) on Fisch's staff. The additions of Hunley and Cecil were announced Thursday.

Brennan Carroll coaching history

Arizona – Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line (2021-current)

Seattle Seahawks – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line (2015-20)

Miami – Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends and Wide Receivers (2011-14)

USC – Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends (2004-09)

USC – Graduate Assistant (2002-03)