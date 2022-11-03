Despite what the score suggested, Arizona's defense appeared improved last week. Keeping the game close throughout and tackling the opposition better than in past games.

While the Trojans managed to collect over 200 yards rushing, Arizona only allowed one rushing touchdown. Something it has not done since the second week of the season.

"We played sound football, assignment football" defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said this week. "Guys knew where they needed to be and they rallied to the ball. They played hard. That was a good football team we played and I thought our guys handled themselves pretty well."

Even with no takeaways, the Wildcats' defense came through in some key moments to keep them in the game all the way until the end.

Facing another tough offense in Utah this week, the Wildcats' defense will have to play at an even higher level.