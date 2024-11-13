Published Nov 13, 2024
WATCH: No. 9 Arizona forward KJ Lewis press conference (Wisconsin)
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not available

No. 9 Arizona (2-0) forward KJ Lewis spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' first road game of the 2024-25 season against Wisconsin (3-0). Lewis shared his thoughts on the growth of the defense compared to last season and ability to switch defensively on player one-through-five.

Lewis also went on to talk about player in a tough road environment like Wisconsin and how last games match up against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium helped prepare the team for a road game like this.

