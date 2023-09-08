News More News
Inside the matchup: Arizona at Mississippi State

Jordan Morgan versus NAU.
Jordan Morgan versus NAU. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Ari Koslow
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Following a dominating 38-3 win in the season opener over NAU, Arizona will head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday in the Wildcats first road contest of the season.

The two teams met in Tucson last season in a game where UA fell 39-17 against the Bulldogs. After the Wildcats took an early 7-0 lead, Mississippi State scored 15 unanswered points and did not look back.

The offense is completely different though for Mississippi State this season. Last year under the late Mike Leach, the Bulldogs were a pass-heavy air raid offense, similar to what he ran with Washington State. It is evident that they are looking to be more balanced this year under new coach Zach Arnett.

Here is a look at what to expect in this rematch between Arizona and Mississippi State:

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona at Mississippi State

When: 4:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Davis Webb Stadium

TV: SEC Networks

All-time series: Mississippi State leads 1-0

Favorite: Mississippi State (-9.5), O/U 60.5

SNAPSHOT: Mississippi State

Head coach: Zach Arnett

Preseason prediction: 9th (SEC)

Schemes

Offense: Pro-style

Defense: 3-3-5

RANKS

Total offense - Mississippi State: 20th (525.0 YPG) | Arizona: 35th (478.0 YPG)

Scoring offense - Mississippi State: 18th (48.0 PPG) | Arizona: 42nd (38.0 PPG)

Total defense - Mississippi State: 16th (208.0 YPG) | Arizona: 38th (264.0 YPG)

Scoring defense - Mississippi State: 15th (7.0 PPG) | Arizona: 6th (3.0 PPG)


