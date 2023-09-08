Following a dominating 38-3 win in the season opener over NAU, Arizona will head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday in the Wildcats first road contest of the season.

The two teams met in Tucson last season in a game where UA fell 39-17 against the Bulldogs. After the Wildcats took an early 7-0 lead, Mississippi State scored 15 unanswered points and did not look back.

The offense is completely different though for Mississippi State this season. Last year under the late Mike Leach, the Bulldogs were a pass-heavy air raid offense, similar to what he ran with Washington State. It is evident that they are looking to be more balanced this year under new coach Zach Arnett.

Here is a look at what to expect in this rematch between Arizona and Mississippi State: