In-state recruiting has been a priority for Jedd Fisch ever since he took over Arizona's program. In recent weeks, the Wildcats have had multiple in-state visitors on campus for official visits, and if things go according to plan there could be some current high school teammates who end up suiting up together again in college.

Matthew Lado is one of those recruits as he is one of the prospects from Apollo High School in Glendale to make the trek down to Tucson for an official visit this month. UA previously hosted versatile Apollo running back Adam Mohammed for an official visit, and he was left impressed by the program as he continues his travels this month.

Lado is one of the blockers who helped Mohammed have a standout junior season, and the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle recruit is also a priority for the Arizona staff.