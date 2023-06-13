PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
In-state OL Matthew Lado recaps important official visit to Arizona
Matt Moreno
•
GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
In-state recruiting has been a priority for
Jedd Fisch ever since he took over Arizona's program. In recent weeks, the Wildcats have had multiple in-state visitors on campus for official visits, and if things go according to plan there could be some current high school teammates who end up suiting up together again in college. Matthew Lado is one of those recruits as he is one of the prospects from Apollo High School in Glendale to make the trek down to Tucson for an official visit this month. UA previously hosted versatile Apollo running back Adam Mohammed for an official visit, and he was left impressed by the program as he continues his travels this month.
Lado is one of the blockers who helped Mohammed have a standout junior season, and the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle recruit is also a priority for the Arizona staff.
Getting out to UA for an official visit was an important step in the overall process for the 2024 recruit, and he left Tucson feeling positive about the direction of his recruitment with the Wildcats.
"I like the culture the team has, like a family that not many other programs have," Lado said about what stood out during his time at Arizona. "The highlight of the program was talking about football with coach
[Brennan] Carroll in his room as well as seeing the players workout."
