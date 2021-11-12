GOAZCATS.com Preview Show: Arizona vs. Utah

Every game week during the 2021 Arizona football season watch our preview show with GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each matchup.

This week Joe is back from vacation and he joins the show to discuss Arizona's 10-3 win over Cal as the Wildcats were able to break their 20-game losing streak with a gritty victory last weekend.

UA had to battle through many injuries to pull out a win over the shorthanded Bears squad that was without its starting quarterback Chase Garbers as well as several other starters. Quarterback Will Plummer turned in a gutsy performance after requiring stitches in the middle of the game to repair a cut on his throwing hand.

Ultimately, the UA defense stepped up and finished the game with a strong showing to bring home a victory.

As Arizona makes the transition to its next game, No. 24 Utah now awaits the Wildcats in the home finale. The crew is joined by UteNation publisher Alex Markham to break down the Utes and this weekend's matchup in Tucson.

There is again plenty to cover this week, so enjoy the show!