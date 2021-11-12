VIDEO: Talking Arizona-Utah with UteNation's Alex Markham

Arizona finally has a win under its belt after taking down Cal last week, 10-3, in its first victory of the season. Now the Wildcats will have to shift from playing a team that was missing several key players to one that is running on all cylinders and coming off a big win over Stanford. No. 24 Utah is rolling right now and currently sits at the top of the Pac-12 South Division standings having won its last two games by a combined 32 1/2 points.

It will mark the final home game for numerous Arizona players that have gone through the ups and downs with the team over the last several years with some of the seniors having played for three different head coaches.

UA is a bit banged up coming out of its win over the Bears last week, but the team is pushing forward hoping to build a winning streak after starting the year 0-8. The Utes (6-3) will await the Wildcats this weekend, and to help us get to know more about the current division leader we asked UteNation publisher Alex Markham to join GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison and Matt Moreno for a conversation about the game.