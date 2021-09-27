Game clips: Arizona commits Noah Fifita and Keyan Burnett vs Helix
COSTA MESA, California — Arizona-bound quarterback Noah Fifita accounted for five touchdowns in Anaheim-Servite's dominant 42-7 win over Helix (La Mesa, California) in Southern California Friday night. Fifita passed for four touchdowns, including three to Oregon commit Tetairoa McMillan, plus ran for one additional score all in the first half of the victory.
Fifita also connected with fellow UA commit Keyan Burnett including a big play down the sideline as the impressive catch from the four-star tight end set up the Friars for one of their touchdowns in the game.
GOAZCATS.com was on hand to watch the action in person, and below you can watch game clips from the field as Servite moved to 5-0 on the season.
RELATED
INTERVIEW: Noah Fifita remains "locked in" with his commitment to Arizona
