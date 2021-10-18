Arizona's 34-0 loss to Colorado over the weekend in Boulder is just the latest bump in the first season for head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats missed out on some early opportunities to score before seeing starting quarterback Gunner Cruz forced to leave the game with a thumb injury that could keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

The team struggled to put together strong drives the rest of the game before things unraveled allowing the Buffaloes to blow the game open for just their second victory of the year.

While it is easy to look at all the negatives that took place for the Wildcats in Saturday's loss, there were some players who managed to help keep UA afloat throughout the day.

Here is a look at our picks for who deserves a game ball as one of the standout performers in Saturday's loss.