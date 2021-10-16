Arizona QB Gunner Cruz likely out for the season with thumb injury

Arizona could be down to just one scholarship quarterback the rest of the season. Head coach Jedd Fisch said during a postgame radio interview with 1290AM that starting quarterback Gunner Cruz is likely going to miss the second half of the season because of a thumb injury he suffered Saturday.

"Wound up losing Gunner for probably most of the year here if not the rest of the year," the UA head coach said.

Fisch will not know for sure until a later time, but if Cruz does miss the rest of the season it will mark the second time in as many weeks that Arizona has lost its starting quarterback for the remaining games.

Jordan McCloud suffered knee and ankle injuries in last week's loss to UCLA that required him to have surgery this week. That duo has accounted for five of the six starts so far this season.

Cruz finished his day against the Buffaloes in the third quarter after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He appeared to injure his thumb earlier in the quarter.

Will Plummer, who started for the Wildcats against Northern Arizona, came on in relief of Cruz in the 34-0 loss to Colorado Saturday afternoon and finished the game with seven completions for 71 yards.

Receiver Jamarye Joiner, who threw a touchdown pass against the Bruins on a trick play, also spent time at quarterback in Saturday's game. Joiner came to the Wildcats as a quarterback out of Cienega High School in Vail, Arizona but was moved to receiver during his second season with the program.

Walk-on quarterback Luke Ashworth has served as the fourth quarterback this season but was moved up to third on the depth chart this week after it was learned that McCloud would miss the remainder of the season.

Cruz has gone 61 of 93 for 536 yards through the air this season to go along with two touchdowns passing and three interceptions.

The Wildcats (0-6) have a short week coming up as they will host Washington at Arizona Stadium Friday night.