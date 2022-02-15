Four-star 2023 QB Brayden Dorman sets Feb. 22 commitment date

The Bears became involved when the staff offered him after his visit to Arizona upon watching him work out at Vista Ridge High School. Dorman expressed plenty of excitement about that offer , but because the offer came in just before the start of the dead period he will not have an opportunity to visit Berkeley until March.

Dorman previously released a list of his top five schools that included Oregon State, Colorado, Mississippi State and Iowa State in addition to the Wildcats. He recently told Beavers Edge that Cal had replaced the in-state Buffaloes on that list .

“Arizona being that last school that I needed to see, it definitely opened up my eyes a lot with what all these schools bring to the table," he told Rivals after his trip to Arizona . "It’s going to really be a difficult decision when it comes to the end. I can only choose one school. With me visiting Arizona this weekend, it definitely opened up a lot of things for me.”

Arizona was the last program to host Dorman on an unofficial visit as he made the trek to Tucson from Colorado late in January just before the start of the current dead period. The 6-foot-5 signal caller had a positive experience with the Wildcats, and his time with head coach Jedd Fisch and the UA staff left strong impression on him.

Four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman had been set on making a commitment decision in February. A late offer from Cal forced him to rethink those plans since he wouldn't be able to visit with the Bears until March. Instead, Dorman has moved forward and set a Feb. 22 commitment date.

Dorman wants to be a key component of a top recruiting class, and he understands how meaningful it will be to have a quarterback committed to the program he picks this early in the process.

That has pushed him to want to make a decision before the start of the spring.

“I know I’m making a decision pretty early, but I feel like if I can get that class started for whatever school I pick then it would only be a matter of me just trying to recruit other guys as well,” he said. “I play on a seven-on-seven team, and obviously all those travel tournaments there’s tons of high-level recruits there.

“So, whatever school I choose it’s gonna be about me just building that class and starting off that class strong then really recruiting guys to come with me.”

Dorman has prioritized relationships in the process but the pull to play in a pro-style system for coaches who have connections to the next level is another factor that has become a big part of the upcoming decision for the four-star quarterback.

“I think the two biggest things for me are going to be relationship and fit,” he said. “Obviously, you want to go a place where you wake up every morning and you love who you’re with and who you’re around and where you’re at. That’s gonna be a huge thing. Then fit. Offensively, I’m not gonna go to a place that’s gonna run the ball every single time. Like Navy’s offense, for example.

“I wanna go into a pro-style offense that’s going to be able to develop me into the next level. Then the area where the school is at. I’m not a big city kind of guy, so I think a smaller college town campus is where I’ll feel at home.”

Dorman led Colorado Springs-Vista Ridge High School to a 7-4 record in 2021 behind some impressive stats. He passed for 2,765 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior to go along with two rushing scores as well. Dorman has completed 60% of his passes over the last three seasons and has thrown for just over 6,500 yards in his career.

The 6-foot-5 signal caller will announce his decision at 6 p.m. MST with the announcement set to be streamed live on CBS Sports HQ.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno has already logged in a Rivals FutureCast pick in favor of Arizona ahead of Dorman's announcement next week.