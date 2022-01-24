Arizona visit exceeded expectations for 2023 4-star QB Brayden Dorman
Seemingly the only thing four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman didn't like about his weekend unofficial visit to Arizona was the weather. The Colorado native picked one of the few cloudy days in Tucson to visit Arizona's campus, but outside of the gloomy conditions the Rivals250 signal caller came away with a strong impression of the Wildcats.
Dorman, who is currently rated as the 238th-best prospect in the class by Rivals, previously included UA as part of his top five along with Colorado, Oregon State, Iowa State and Mississippi State. However, Arizona was the one school in that group he had yet to visit at any point in the process.
So, he and his family made the trek to Tucson to get a better feel for Jedd Fisch's program and left back home to Colorado feeling fulfilled by the experience.
“It was definitely great to get out there and be able to open my eyes up and see it in person for the first time and meet the coaches,” Dorman said about his first visit to Arizona. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. It’s way different than seeing it online or hearing about it. When you are finally there in person and you get to experience it, then it’s definitely way different.”
Dorman certainly had a checklist of things he was interested to know about Arizona leading up to his visit. He has built a strong relationship with the coaches and admires the amount of NFL experience within the program in addition to his fit in the offensive scheme.
However, none of that matters if he can't envision himself living in Tucson and going to school at Arizona. So, being able to see the program up close with his own eyes was a key aspect of his trip to UA.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news