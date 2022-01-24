Arizona visit exceeded expectations for 2023 4-star QB Brayden Dorman

Seemingly the only thing four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman didn't like about his weekend unofficial visit to Arizona was the weather. The Colorado native picked one of the few cloudy days in Tucson to visit Arizona's campus, but outside of the gloomy conditions the Rivals250 signal caller came away with a strong impression of the Wildcats.

Dorman, who is currently rated as the 238th-best prospect in the class by Rivals, previously included UA as part of his top five along with Colorado, Oregon State, Iowa State and Mississippi State. However, Arizona was the one school in that group he had yet to visit at any point in the process.

So, he and his family made the trek to Tucson to get a better feel for Jedd Fisch's program and left back home to Colorado feeling fulfilled by the experience.

“It was definitely great to get out there and be able to open my eyes up and see it in person for the first time and meet the coaches,” Dorman said about his first visit to Arizona. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. It’s way different than seeing it online or hearing about it. When you are finally there in person and you get to experience it, then it’s definitely way different.”