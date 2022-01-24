 GOAZCATS - Arizona visit exceeded expectations for 2023 4-star QB Brayden Dorman
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-24 14:47:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Arizona visit exceeded expectations for 2023 4-star QB Brayden Dorman

Rivals250 QB Brayden Dorman came away with a strong feeling about Arizona after his weekend visit to Tucson.
Rivals250 QB Brayden Dorman came away with a strong feeling about Arizona after his weekend visit to Tucson. (Instagram: @brayden_dorman3)
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
“I think they’re definitely very extremely high on my list right now."
— 4-star QB Brayden Dorman on where Arizona stands after his visit

Seemingly the only thing four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman didn't like about his weekend unofficial visit to Arizona was the weather. The Colorado native picked one of the few cloudy days in Tucson to visit Arizona's campus, but outside of the gloomy conditions the Rivals250 signal caller came away with a strong impression of the Wildcats.

Dorman, who is currently rated as the 238th-best prospect in the class by Rivals, previously included UA as part of his top five along with Colorado, Oregon State, Iowa State and Mississippi State. However, Arizona was the one school in that group he had yet to visit at any point in the process.

So, he and his family made the trek to Tucson to get a better feel for Jedd Fisch's program and left back home to Colorado feeling fulfilled by the experience.

“It was definitely great to get out there and be able to open my eyes up and see it in person for the first time and meet the coaches,” Dorman said about his first visit to Arizona. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. It’s way different than seeing it online or hearing about it. When you are finally there in person and you get to experience it, then it’s definitely way different.”

Dorman certainly had a checklist of things he was interested to know about Arizona leading up to his visit. He has built a strong relationship with the coaches and admires the amount of NFL experience within the program in addition to his fit in the offensive scheme.

However, none of that matters if he can't envision himself living in Tucson and going to school at Arizona. So, being able to see the program up close with his own eyes was a key aspect of his trip to UA.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}