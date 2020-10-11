GOAZCATS - Football notes: Competition the focus on Day 2 for Arizona

Arizona's spring practices lasted a week, so the coaching staff never quite had an opportunity to generate any competition. They also didn't get a great opportunity to do very much evaluating. Now that the team is back on the field the first week of practice will be used to make up for that lost time.

The coaching staff wants to have a good handle on its depth chart and rotation at all positions by the middle of the month, but for now the group is doing what it can to evaluate the players from returners to newcomers as the staff looks for its best options to put on the field once Nov. 7 arrives.

One position in particular that will feature quite a bit of competition is the wide receiver spot. Sumlin has already mentioned previously that finding the rotation of players at those positions will be one of the tasks his staff has on its hands this fall and Mazzone continues to watch that situation closely.

"I cannot question at all their want-to and their hard work right now, because they've come out and had two great days," the third-year UA offensive coordinator said. "The down side of all this was that spring ball is usually your evaluation time, so you get to make some decisions on some players. 'Hey, where do we fit him into the offense and what can we do with this guy and what's his strengths?' We didn't have that.

"So, right now for about a week or so we're kind of going through that process, and I think any good football team has competition. You've got guys that are pushing each other. It's not like, 'OK, we've got three receivers and the rest of the guys can't play.' That's not a good situation. I think we're in a great situation now because we've developed some depth. We got some guys pushing each other. ... They understand when they go out there they need to perform or they could lose their job. So, it's been a really good healthy competition."