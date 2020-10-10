GOAZCATS - Football notes: Day 1 in the books for Arizona as fall practice begins

Whether they are ready or not Pac-12 teams opened up practice this week and for Arizona Friday was the first day the team was allowed to be back out on the field for an official practice with its season opener set for Nov. 7. Teams will get 29 days to prepare for the upcoming seven-game, conference-only season that will begin with Utah for the Wildcats. Access to the team will be limited as the program works to remain healthy and safe with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. However, returning to practice brought a bit of normalcy for the Wildcats. Here are some of the takeaways after the team's first practice of the fall Friday night.

Sumlin hopeful to be back at practice next week

Kevin Sumlin learned of his positive test for COVID-19 last weekend so he is approaching the date when he should be returning to full health. While he was not able to attend Friday's practice in person he did get a chance to watch things virtually and will do so again Saturday. His hope right now is that by Monday he will receive clearance from the UA medical staff to make his return to the practice field and move forward from his positive test. Until that happens Sumlin will continue to receive practice updates from his staff and after the first day there was certainly a positive feeling about how the team looked. "The first time we've been 11-on-11 was today," Sumlin said about the team's first practice. "We had some seven-on-seven today. So, actually lining up against each other formationally. All the individual drills and all the things we've been able to watch guys knew what was going on. So we were able to move around and not try to find a spot and waste time. "So, we were very, very efficient in our time I thought. You don't have sound on the video that I have, but just a quick briefing with the coaches and talking after practice the energy level was great. Pleased with day one." Sumlin said the team has changed some of what it will do the first two days of practice this year as he continues to remain concerned about the potential for injury as teams begin the ramp up for the 2020 season. "Guys come out excited and that's where you get a bunch of soft tissue stuff," he said. "We did not want to be out there very long. We want it to be quality, we want to get the reps in, we want to teach, but I think because of the individual drills and walk-throughs and the Zoom meetings I was pleased with how we aligned for pretty much the first time our defense has lined up against an offense." Click here for Sumlin's full conversation with the media after Friday's practice to hear what else Sumlin had to say after the first day for the Wildcats.

Gunnell impressed by Wildcats on Day 1, isn't buying low expectations

Arizona sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell couldn't hide the smile on his face after wrapping up the first practice of fall preparations. The Texas native will be taking over the starting job on a full-time status this season and as one of the players who pushed for the Pac-12 to play games this fall he was as excited as anyone to be back on the field Friday night. "Tonight having our first practice and going against a defense it was awesome," he said. " ... The receivers were flying, the defense was flying to the ball. It was great. It really felt like football for the first time in a long time." The last seven months have certainly taken a toll on college athletes, so the opportunity to get back on the field was certainly meaningful for players like Gunnell who have not been able to work in a true practice setting since early March before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not many people outside the program have high expectations for the Wildcats this season. The team was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 by conference media members this week and some projections even have Arizona going winless this year in the shortened season. Gunnell isn't buying any of that after what he saw on the first day of practice for UA. "Saying we're not gonna have any wins is almost a joke to me," he said Friday. "After the practice tonight that just is a joke to me, honestly. I feel like we're gonna shock some people. The defense looked amazing. The offense looked amazing."

UA's staff feels most comfortable with nickel package on defense

Arizona had planned to use a 3-4 base scheme under new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, but after so many key departures this offseason the early portion of the fall practice schedule will be used to figure out what works best. Because of the depth challenges, especially at linebacker, the Wildcats have continued to explore their options. As it stands now the best and safest bet for UA might be to have an extra defensive back on the field with the Wildcats simply hoping to have their best 11 defenders on the field to begin the year. One key aspect of how the Wildcats look defensively will be senior linebacker Anthony Pandy. Friday night he worked at one of the inside positions while UA's younger linebackers worked at the other spot inside. "Pandy has embraced it," Sumlin said Friday. "... Obviously we know that he's a versatile player that can get outside and rush the passer, but based on our depth and everything else he's a natural inside guy. We got some younger guys that were working at the other spot. We talked a lot about nickel maybe being our best package right now based on guys who have played. "You look at a young guy like DJ Mourning who's got the body type that's gonna help us. So I think that inside linebacker we got some good leadership there. Pandy's at the front of the drills, you see him communicating even on video with these younger guys." Sumlin likes the length at the outside linebacker position as well, but he is still focused on how quickly all the players can adjust to the changes defensively as the team prepares for its season. Something the UA head coach is going to be focused on quite a bit is what happens up front. "We've got some young, long, talented D-linemen, but we also have two transfers who have played football that are 300-and-some pounds," Sumlin said. "Their role and the rotation that we can have for the first time to get those guys in there and get comfortable with our front is going to play a big key. Probably bigger than the linebackers inside right now."

Jalen Johnson suspended for violating Arizona's COVID-19 policies

Sumlin confirmed Friday two players that have opted out of the season include senior defensive end JB Brown and redshirt sophomore running back Bam Smith. Both played in several games last season and contributed quite a bit for the Wildcats. In addition to those players sophomore wide receiver Jalen Johnson also did not participate in practice Friday, but he is not currently part of the team for a different reason as Sumlin confirmed he has been suspended for a violation of the team's COVID-19 protocols. That suspension, as of now, is indefinite so it remains unclear when he could rejoin the team. It is the second known suspension for a violation of the program's safety protocols as veteran offensive lineman Edgar Burrola has been suspended for a similar reason since the summer. Johnson played in 10 games as a freshman after having hand surgery before the season. He made two starts and hauled in seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. He figured to be a key part of the rotation at receiver this season.