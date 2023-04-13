



During one of the final segments of Wednesday’s practice, six Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichik arrived at Dick Tomey field and caught the end of the team’s practice. Coaching under Belichik in New England a few years back, Fisch believes that someone of that coaching status coming to a program can bring confidence and progression to the team going forward.

“It continues to bring credibility to our program,” Fisch said. “It continues to remind our players that if you play here, you’re gonna be watched by and talked to by the best in the world, whether it’s Pete Caroll, Zac Taylor, Sean McVay, Belichik, they have a lot of great opportunities this year.”



