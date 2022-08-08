Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

Arizona took the field Monday in what was the final practice before the team will be in full pads. There was a lot of the same action that we have seen in prior practices with mostly drills and some 7-on-7 work. The team worked in front of a pair of NFL scouts from the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. Defensive line coach Ricky Hunley along with a handful of the defensive lineman spoke to the media following Monday's practice to talk about the expectations for the position this season including what is expected to be a bigger rotation of players during games. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:

The advantages to a big rotation along the defensive line

The expectation since spring camp has been that the Wildcats will have a large rotation all season. When asked what the advantages to that are, Hunley simply replied with "fresh bodies." "You got a guy going on the offensive line and he is playing every rep, he is feeling it," Hunley said. "When we got a guy who is playing defensive line and he is rotating every four plays, he is feeling good about himself."