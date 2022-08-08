Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
Arizona took the field Monday in what was the final practice before the team will be in full pads. There was a lot of the same action that we have seen in prior practices with mostly drills and some 7-on-7 work. The team worked in front of a pair of NFL scouts from the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.
Defensive line coach Ricky Hunley along with a handful of the defensive lineman spoke to the media following Monday's practice to talk about the expectations for the position this season including what is expected to be a bigger rotation of players during games.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
The advantages to a big rotation along the defensive line
The expectation since spring camp has been that the Wildcats will have a large rotation all season. When asked what the advantages to that are, Hunley simply replied with "fresh bodies."
"You got a guy going on the offensive line and he is playing every rep, he is feeling it," Hunley said. "When we got a guy who is playing defensive line and he is rotating every four plays, he is feeling good about himself."
Senior defensive lineman JB Brown talked about the idea of utilizing more players on the defensive line means "everybody eats."
"Everybody is happy and we're all fresh," he said. "If you see your boy doing it, it gives you motivation to go do the same thing. ... That is our energy on our [defensive line,] match each other and do what I do or do better than what I could do."
Brown called this group the deepest defensive line he has worked with at Arizona.
"There is no difference when the 1's, 2's [are on the field,]" Brown said. "It looks the same. ... There should never be no drop-off and there isn't and there will not be."
