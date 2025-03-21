FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade and players (Spring Day 2)

One of the most important positions for the Arizona Wildcats going into the 2025 campaign will be wide receiver. One of the program's most dynamic and game-changing receivers, Tetairoa"T-Mac" McMillan, is leaving, and Arizona will have to find a replacement for his explosive playmaking skills.
Although McMillan's absence creates a big hole, a number of talented players are ready to fill it, notably Chris Hunter and Trey Spivey. Hunter, who showed promise in his few appearances last season, is anticipated to assume a more significant role and establish himself as the main attacking weapon. Spivey gives the team more depth and promise after having an outstanding freshman season at Kansas State.
The wide receiver group will need to get along with quarterback Noah Fifita, who is leading the club going into the new season, swiftly in order to sustain the high-powered attack that has come to define Arizona football. The receivers are ready to step up and contribute to the Wildcats' ongoing offensive success under Coach Bobby Wade's tutelage.
The wide receivers will gain from both individual skill and a more unified and sophisticated offensive approach. The receivers will have more opportunities to succeed in Coach Doege's system since it places more of an emphasis on causing mismatches and taking advantage of defenses. The Wildcats' wide outs must be adaptable and prepared for every scenario, whether it is screen plays, deep routes, or fast slants.
The wide receivers have every chance to step up and add to a strong Arizona offense when a quarterback like Fifita is in charge and can make all the necessary throws. Consistency will be crucial, and if the group can come together quickly, they have the potential to be a powerful force in the Big 12.
Wade shares his thoughts on Steve Smith's comments on T-Mac
Throughout the draft process former NFL star receiver and current analyst Steve Smith has been releasing breakdowns of prospects on Underdog's social media. In the video Smith was high critical of McMillan's route running ability and his finishing speed in games.
So, when asked about Smith's take on McMillan, Wade stated that he wants people to understand that he is a fan of the former NFL player's game but felt that the comments were misinformed.
"I don't think Steve's watched enough film on T-Mac. And that's just the truth about it," said Wade. "If he was in my shoes and he coached the kid last year, he would be saying something very, very different."
McMillan had an incredible season, ranking among the country's top receivers with 84 receptions, 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns. In addition to being among the greatest athletes to ever don an Arizona uniform, he is regarded by many as the program's greatest receiver.
McMillan is a true game-changer who can shift the course of events at any time thanks to his lightning-fast speed, accurate route-running, and innate playmaking skills. The unique combination of size, athleticism, and football acumen is what really makes him stand out from the rest. He can often break free from opponents thanks to his powerful first step, and his mobility and quickness make him a constant threat on both short and long routes.
Wade recognizes McMillan's enormous unrealized potential and works closely with him every day.
Wade is certain that more coaching and experience will help McMillan hone his talents, even though he still has room for improvement, especially in terms of consistency.