WATCH: Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade post-practice (Spring Day 2)

Arizona wide receiver coach Bobby Wade spoke to the media following the end of Day 2 of spring practice. Wade talked about the talent increase in the receiving room and how speed was a point of emphasis for the coaching staff.
Plus, Wade shared his opinion on former Wildcat and future NFL first-round draft picks Tetairoa McMillan and what his talents bring to the league.
