Published Mar 21, 2025
NCAA Tournament Round of 64 Preview: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
It is officially a new season in college basketball as March Madness is officially here with the tournament having kicked off on Thursday. Arizona takes the court on Friday as the No. 4 seed in the East region against No. 13 Akron.

There were already a couple of upsets on Thursday as No. 12 McNeese defeated No. 5 Clemson and No. 11 Drake defeated No. 6 Missouri.

This time last year, Trey Townsend was on the positive side of a big upset in round one when No. 14 Oakland defeated No. 3 Kentucky. He talked about becoming more of a leader for Arizona heading into this game knowing Akron is feeling what he and his teammates felt at Oakland heading into its first-round game last season.

"That was such a special time for me growing up always wanting to go to that school and to have that special year, it's something I'll cherish forever," Townsend said in a press conference Thursday. "Coming here, it kind of gave me the mindset of really showing that any team can beat anybody in this tournament... We can't take anything lightly because I was on the good side (of an upset) last year and definitley don't want to be on the bad side of it this year."

GAME INFO

Who: No. 4 Arizona (22-12, 14-6) vs. No. 13 Akron (28-6, 17-1) (last game won 76-64 vs. Miami (OH))

When: 4:35 p.m. (MST)

Where: Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Wash.

TV: TruTV

Odds: Arizona (-14.5) | O/U (167.5)

All-time series: First meeting

SNAPSHOT (AKRON)

Head coach: John Groce (8th season | 168-87 at Akron)

2024-25 finish: 28-6, 17-1

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (22nd/81.7 PPG) | Akron (8th/84.6 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (194th/72.4 PPG) | Akron (250th/74.5 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/6.9) | Akron (50th/4.5)

Assists per game: Arizona (33rd/16.3) | Akron (4th/18.1)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (152nd/11.5) | Akron (204th/12.0)

