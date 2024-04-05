Arizona football had its fifth spring ball practice on Dick Tomey practice fields on Thursday. The Wildcats' practice was highlighted by a interception by redshirt freshman Devin Dunn, an acrobatic touchdown grab by Tetairoa McMillan over two defenders and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Noah Fifita to Malachi Riley for a touchdown.

Following the practice, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, along with transfers Chubba Ma’ae, Ryan Stewart, Tre Smith and Alexander Doost spoke to the media.

Here are five takeaways from the press conferences: