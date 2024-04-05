Arizona football had its fifth spring ball practice on Dick Tomey practice fields on Thursday. The Wildcats' practice was highlighted by a interception by redshirt freshman Devin Dunn, an acrobatic touchdown grab by Tetairoa McMillan over two defenders and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Noah Fifita to Malachi Riley for a touchdown.
Following the practice, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, along with transfers Chubba Ma’ae, Ryan Stewart, Tre Smith and Alexander Doost spoke to the media.
Here are five takeaways from the press conferences:
Brennan widening out the wide receiver rotation
With Arizona strictly playing the same three wide receivers last season under then-head coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats will be adding some rotation at the position under Brennan.
Brennan said he can see up to six or seven wide receivers rotating in and out, noting that he wants his players "fresh" and to get other younger players more in-game experience.
Over my career, I think we've done a good job of getting a lot of guys on the field," Brennan. "It's also a part of you want those younger guys to develop and you want them to get into games and to play."
