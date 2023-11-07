Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, along with redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita and junior nickel back Treydan Stukes were available to speak with the media on Tuesday to discuss the last upset in over then-No. 19 UCLA and the upcoming contest at Colorado on Saturday.
Here are the five takeaways from Tuesday's weekly press conference:
Stukes on the ‘complete 180’ of the program
Weighing only 170 pounds in front of a crowd with no fans, Treydan Stukes said that his time as a freshman at the UA looked a lot different than it did now. Stukes noted that the culture has shifted with more fans being involved.
“[The program] made a complete 180,” Stukes said.
Stukes later added that the process has been “great” going from a 1-11 team and losing 70-7 in the Territorial Cup to ASU to now a bowl-bound team.
"Just being able to trust the process as a team and being able to put trust in [our coaches]. … We’re still not satisfied with trying, take the next step again."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.