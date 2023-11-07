Weighing only 170 pounds in front of a crowd with no fans, Treydan Stukes said that his time as a freshman at the UA looked a lot different than it did now. Stukes noted that the culture has shifted with more fans being involved.

“[The program] made a complete 180,” Stukes said.

Stukes later added that the process has been “great” going from a 1-11 team and losing 70-7 in the Territorial Cup to ASU to now a bowl-bound team.

"Just being able to trust the process as a team and being able to put trust in [our coaches]. … We’re still not satisfied with trying, take the next step again."