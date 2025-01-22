RECAP: Arizona bounces back securing 92-78 win over OSU

(Photo by Jeff Dean | Associated Press)

Life in the Big 12 comes at you fast with countless ranked opponents, games on Mondays and Tuesdays and longer travel times with the conference stretching from Arizona to West Virginia. Despite losing to Texas Tech earlier in the week with the offense struggling, Arizona (12-6, 6-1 Big-12) was able to bounce back by lighting up Oklahoma State 92-78 to get back on the winning side of the track. The win not only get the Wildcats back on track but its marks the 100th win in the coaching career of head coach Tommy Lloyd. He becomes the fastest coach since Mark Few to reach the 100th win plateau. In With Lloyd in his fourth season at Arizona, he has a record of 100-26 in 126 games coached. Arizona's offensive struggles went away against the Cowboys as the Wildcats shot 56% from the field and connected on 10 3-point shots. In comparison, UA shot 31% against the Red Raiders in its last game.



Leading the offensive turnaround for Arizona was guard Caleb Love, who had a team-high 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field. Love also managed to collect five rebounds and three assists. However, the most impressive part of Love's game against OSU was that he didn't really force anything from beyond the arc and went an efficient 4 of 9 from deep. Coming into the game, he was shooting 29% from the 3-points line taking an average of 7 1/2 attempts per game. The other offensive boost for Arizona was forward Trey Townsend, who has had an up and down season to this point by averaging 9.3 points per game. Against OSU, Townsend came alive and dropped 19 points while going 7-for-8 from the field and hit one 3-point shot. On the defensive side of the court, the Wildcats' defense was as strong as it has been this season and forced OSU into 12 turnover, which led to 17 points on the other end. The Cowboys ended the game shooting 46% from the field. Defending the 3-point shot was an issue for the Wildcats as OSU went 10 of 23 from deep and saw forward Marchelus Avery shoot 62% from the arc.

Arizona's 3-point defense has had highs and lows throughout the year but over the last ten games has held opponents to 30% shooting from deep and have won 9 out of the last 10 games. Now, Arizona will head home and face Colorado (9-8, 0-6) on Saturday with a tip off time set for 1 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN+.