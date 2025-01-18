RECAP: Arizona's offense goes ice-cold in 70-54 loss to Texas Tech

Arizona didn't score a point in the final 5:16 of the game and went 1 of 16 from the field down the critical final eight minutes of the game.

In the first nine games of the season, Arizona's offense would go through droughts in the middle of the second half that killed the Wildcats in most of their losses. That habit re-appeared in Lubbock as UA was within three points with the score sitting at 53-50 with 7:56 left to go. From that point on, TTU outscored the Cats 17-4 to close things out.

Coming into Saturday's game, Arizona (11-6, 5-1 Big 12) was riding a 7-game winning streak with three AP Poll Top 25 wins thanks in large part to the team sharing the rock at a rate of 19.8 assists per game. However, the offense and ball movement came to a icy end against Texas Tech in a 70-54 loss on the road.

During the Wildcats' 7-game winning streak, the team totaled 139 assists, the ball movement had been the best in the country throughout that time. However, against Texas Tech, Arizona revered back to its old ways and finished with just eight assists and had ONE in the second half.

Now, Arizona didn't turn the ball over very much with just seven and only two coming in the second half. But, the Wildcats started playing isolation basketball and took a lot of quick shots down the final stretch.

A staple of this Arizona team this season has been rebounding and the ability to get second-chance points. But, against Texas Tech, the Wildcats were dominated on the glass 50-34 totaling just five second-chance points.

Everything that Arizona has excelled at during this winning streak with a complete 180-degrees on the team and the Wildcats struggled at what they do best.

Meanwhile, Arizona allowed forward JT Toppin to get going and he finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds while going 7 of 14 from the field.

The only player for Arizona that was able to have any type of success on the court was freshman Carter Bryant, who went 4 of 5 from the field and totaled 10 points in the game.

Bryant and guard Jaden Bradley were the only two Wildcats to score in double figures. Guard Caleb Love struggled to find his shot and went 3-for-13 from the field with nine points and two assists for the game.



Arizona will stay on the road and head to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-4) in a Tuesday night game with tip off set for 7 p.m. (MST) on ESPNU. The last time these two program played against each other since the 2004-05 season when the Wildcats beat the Cowboys off a Salim Stoudamire game-winning 15-foot jumper in Sweet Sixteen.