Behind enemy lines: Texas Tech

Arizona hits the road in another Big 12 road trip and first up of the two-game swing is Texas Tech marking the first meeting between the two programs since the 2013-14 season when the Wildcats won 79-56 running away with the game in Tucson.

Way back in the day, Arizona (11-5, 5-0 Big 12) was once a conference rival of Texas Tech in the days of the Border Conference from 1932-56. Now, the two programs are once again conference foes in the Big 12.

As Arizona heads to Lubbock, we at GOAZCATS.com reached out to Jarrett Ramirez of RedRaiderSports to break down Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2) to give you an inside look at what the Wildcats will face on Saturday.