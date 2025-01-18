Behind enemy lines: Texas Tech

Arizona hits the road in another Big 12 road trip and first up of the two-game swing is Texas Tech marking the first meeting between the two programs since the 2013-14 season when the Wildcats won 79-56 running away with the game in Tucson.
Way back in the day, Arizona (11-5, 5-0 Big 12) was once a conference rival of Texas Tech in the days of the Border Conference from 1932-56. Now, the two programs are once again conference foes in the Big 12.
As Arizona heads to Lubbock, we at GOAZCATS.com reached out to Jarrett Ramirez of RedRaiderSports to break down Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2) to give you an inside look at what the Wildcats will face on Saturday.
What has made Texas Tech so effective from the 3-point line this season?
JR: Texas Tech's primary source of offense this season has been from the three-point line. The way the Red Raiders have been able to be so effective from deep is a concerted effort around running a dribble-drive style offense predicated on drive-and-kick scenarios. I think you've seen guys also effectively use off-ball screens to create space, this is something a guy like Chance McMillian does really well. I think their overall volume of shots from deep has hovered around the 20-25ish per game range, and most nights it has paid off in tremendous fashion.