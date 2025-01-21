PREVIEW: Arizona at Oklahoma State

Arizona saw its seven-game win streak and 5-0 start to Big 12 play come to an end in a 70-54 loss on the road against Texas Tech last weekend.

The Wildcats trailed by just three points with 5:16 left in the game before the Red Raiders ended the game on a 13-0 run. It was a similar ending scoring wise to the loss against UCLA as Arizona made just one field goal from the field in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Arizona looks to bounce back on the road again against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are off to a 10-7 start to the season, coming off an 83-73 win over Colorado.

Here is a preview for Tuesday's game between Arizona and Oklahoma State.